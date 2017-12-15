Katie Piper says ‘family is complete’ as she welcomes second child

Katie Piper has said she is “blessed” after welcoming her second child with husband Richard Sutton, a daughter.

The TV presenter, author and charity campaigner, who survived an acid attack nearly 10 years ago, shared the news on Instagram.

She wrote: “We’ve been blessed with the safe arrival of a baby girl. Our family is now complete.”

Piper and Sutton married in 2015 after becoming parents the previous year to daughter Belle.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old said that Belle predicted she was going to have another daughter.

She told Hello! magazine in June: “This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy.

“I asked what she thinks I’m having and she said, ‘A girl, like me’.”