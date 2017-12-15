Advertising
Katie Piper says ‘family is complete’ as she welcomes second child
The TV star and charity campaigner has introduced another little girl to the world.
Katie Piper has said she is “blessed” after welcoming her second child with husband Richard Sutton, a daughter.
The TV presenter, author and charity campaigner, who survived an acid attack nearly 10 years ago, shared the news on Instagram.
She wrote: “We’ve been blessed with the safe arrival of a baby girl. Our family is now complete.”
Piper and Sutton married in 2015 after becoming parents the previous year to daughter Belle.
Earlier this year, the 34-year-old said that Belle predicted she was going to have another daughter.
She told Hello! magazine in June: “This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy.
“I asked what she thinks I’m having and she said, ‘A girl, like me’.”
