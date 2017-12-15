It’s all gone Pete Tong? Massive Attack hit out at DJ over song use

Massive Attack have hit out at Pete Tong for using one of their songs without having asked for their permission.

The group have also asked the DJ to donate proceeds from his shows to a refugee charity that they support with their song Unfinished Symphony.

A version of the track appears on Tong’s Ibiza Classics album, which was released earlier this year and that he is currently touring.

Dear Pete TongThanks for covering one of our songs on your nostalgia nightmare roadshow.I don’t recollect you getting… Posted by Massive Attack on Thursday, December 14, 2017

“I don’t recollect you getting in touch to see if we would mind, but for your information: when we play that song we display photos of displaced people in refugee camps by the photographer Giles Duley on the screen to raise awareness for their plight and collect money for UNHCR.”

He added, scathingly: “If you do mean to carry on coining it, why don’t you divide your nightly profit by the number of songs you murder in your set, and hand the total of that one song over to UNHCR.

“It would be the least you could do.”

The Brit Award-winning trip-hop act teamed up with Duley in 2016 to work with the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR to highlight the refugee crisis.

A representative for Tong has been contacted by the Press Association.