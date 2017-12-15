I’m A Celeb bullying accusations continue as follow-up show airs

I’m A Celebrity’s bullying furore continued almost one week after the show ended as Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears after discovering the accusations.

The wife of footballer Jamie Vardy was horrified as she caught up on criticism on the reality show’s follow-up programme on Friday night.

Viewers of the show were divided by her reaction, with some labelling her a “hypocrite” over her treatment of fellow camper Iain Lee.

Bullying accusations dominated the Coming Out Show as each celebrity was seen leaving the jungle and being informed of the accusations.

Upon his exit, ex-footballer Dennis Wise was seen saying: “Obviously Iain was in there to upset everything in the camp and that was his intention.

“If he’s playing a game, he’s played it extremely well. He’s obviously done it for his own reasons and that’s up to Iain to explain himself.”

Lee pushed back at the accusations after his own departure, assuring viewers: “There was no bullying going on. Let’s quash this rumour once and for all. Bullying is a very serious thing. It’s a huge word. There was no bullying whatsoever.”

Advertising

Bullying is a strong word. But I was unaware of a lot of what was said behind my back and also what some people said about me after they'd left. https://t.co/Rti7aGzZ99 — Iain Lee – talkRADIO (@iainlee) December 15, 2017

However, he appeared to backtrack on Twitter on Friday after further updates, writing: “Bullying is a strong word. But I was unaware of a lot of what was said behind my back and also what some people said about me after they’d left.”

He added: “Now I feel very nervous about the potential reaction to that previous tweet. All I know is strawberries to 1 side, I did not lie or bad mouth anyone anytime in the camp. I was rude about Stanley once but confessed immediately. I was honest and me.”

At one point in Friday night’s pre-recorded show, Wise, Amir Khan and Vardy were seen shaking hands and bumping fists as it was announced Lee had finished third.

Advertising

Viewers slammed the gesture and said it was evidence they had been bullying the radio DJ.

Amir, Dennis and Becky congratulating eachother when Iain didn’t win #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/a4O1iCqWPm — layl (@h7ney) December 15, 2017

@Trinityrose87 wrote on Twitter: “Getting so annoyed with these celebs on @imacelebrity coming out show. What was that fist bump Amir and Becky did when Iain was voted out?! If that’s not bullying, I don’t know what is?!”

@Mrs_AhmedZaman tweeted: “Wow. The #imaceleb coming out show is really exposing how harsh Dennis & Becky were about Iain – still saying he’s playing a game?! How about he’s just not outgoing like the rest of you & has his ups & downs due to his clear anxiety & mental health problems WHICH HE MENTIONED???”

Wow this show really showing Becky, Dennis and Amir for what they are, BULLIES! Sneaking off to discus it, and the handshaking and congratulations when Iain finished 3rd. Sad and pathetic! #imaceleb — Aaron Knowles (@azknowles19) December 15, 2017

@Yellowjennyrote posted: “The way Amir shook Dennis and Becky hand when Iain came third, just prooved how they were ganging up on him and being nasty.”

@mrssbarnard tweeted: “Bit of a low blow there from Becky Dennis and Amir. Why shake hands cuz Iain came third. He didn’t call them bullies – the public saw for themselves.”

@azknowles19 wrote: “Wow this show really showing Becky, Dennis and Amir for what they are, BULLIES! Sneaking off to discus it, and the handshaking and congratulations when Iain finished 3rd. Sad and pathetic.”

@Samburtonradio posted: “Rebekah Vardy is the biggest bully and is fake as they get she’s such a hypocrite.”

Vardy was seen hit hardest by the accusations on Friday night’s follow-up show as she broke into tears.

She was comforted by her father as she said: “You know what, I was the one that was being the most supportive of him (Lee). A bully? I’ve never been a bully in my whole entire life.”