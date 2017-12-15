How Perfect: Ed Sheeran scores charts double with single and album

Ed Sheeran has scored a charts double whammy this week with a number one single and a number one album.

The British singer-songwriter’s Perfect, featuring Beyonce, has topped the singles chart for the second week running and his third album Divide has also returned to pole position.

The rare accolade of being the champion of both charts comes a week before the reveal of the Christmas number one for 2017 and Sheeran now has a chance of taking the festive top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

Perfect with Beyoncé out now everywhere A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Divide has been a number one album for 18 non-consecutive weeks since then.

The 26-year-old, who received an MBE earlier this month for his music career and his charity work, knocked last week’s number one album, Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All, into second place.

Pink’s album Beautiful Trauma is at number three this week, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Together Again is at number four and Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human rounds off the top five.

Over on the singles chart, Christmas has well and truly arrived as Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is at number two this week.

Advertising

Mariah Carey (Danny Lawson/PA)

The song, penned by the late George Michael who died on Christmas Day last year, is the biggest-selling single to have never reached number one.

A Facebook campaign has now kicked off to get Last Christmas to Christmas number one this year.

As well as the Carey and Wham! tracks, the Official Charts Company has said that 17 festive songs have made it into this week’s top 40, including The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale Of New York at number seven.

Camila Cabello’s Havana and Rita Ora’s Anywhere complete the top five singles this week, at number four and five respectively.