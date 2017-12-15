Advertising
GMB’s Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold roll around after Strictly move attempt
The presenters did their best to pull off a Katya Jones and Joe McFadden move… but with rather less impressive results.
Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold were left in a tangle on the floor and in fits of laughter after attempting a tricky Strictly Come Dancing move on Good Morning Britain.
The presenters were trying to recreate the impressive move performed by Joe McFadden and Katya Jones on the dancefloor last weekend, which saw Jones balance and lift McFadden using her legs and core strength.
Egged on by their Good Morning Britain co-star and former Strictly contestant Charlotte Hawkins, Garraway and Arnold positioned themselves during the live broadcast.
Arnold reclined on the floor with his legs on Garraway, who cried out: “I’ve not practised this!”
She then leaned back to support his weight and held him for a brief moment before stumbling back, pulling them both to the floor.
Presenters Ben Shephard, Alex Beresford and Hawkins looked on in amusement while laughing at the calamity before them.
“I don’t think that was right,” Garraway said, as the pair rolled around on the floor before climbing to their feet.
Advertising
Garraway made a light-hearted apology to viewers a few minutes later for that “appalling performance”.
“I’m very short, my legs weren’t in the right place, I could feel myself slipping.”
Advertising
Viewers were greatly amused by the early morning shenanigans, with one calling the caper the “funniest thing ever”.
One viewer wrote, along with plenty of crying and laughing emojis: “I’m done watching GMB with Kate and Richard doing that Strictly move, never seen owt so funny in all my days. Richard’s neck#GMB
Another said: “When you turn on the TV to see @kategarrawayrolling on the floor with Richard Arnold and @benshephard & @alexberesfordTV being no help whatsoever. Funniest thing in ages #GMB.”
“Absolutely loved that!” one wrote.
“Richard and Kate trying to do the strictly move, think it was more like a wrestling move! Made my birthday, thanks.”
The programme ended with guest Judge Rinder and Arnold having a go at the Strictly move, with far greater success.
Good Morning Britain airs Monday to Friday from 6am on ITV.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.