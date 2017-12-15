Chrissy Teigen baffled as Craig David song appears on her phone

Chrissy Teigen shared her confusion and asked if she “blacked out” as she discovered Craig David’s new song on her phone, apparently without having downloaded it.

The US model posted on Twitter: “Did Craig David do a thing like U2 where they gave us free music automatically or did I black out yesterday.”

In 2014, U2 released their album Songs Of Innocence to all iTunes account holders for free, and Teigen, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend, appeared to think David had followed their lead.

She then posted a screenshot of British singer David’s track I Know You, featuring Bastille, from his forthcoming new album The Time Is Now on her device.

“Why do I have this where did it come from,” she asked.

David responded to Teigen: “Blacked out in the best way as long as you’re feeling the song since waking.”