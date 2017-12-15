Chicago to return to London’s West End

Chicago will return to London’s West End after more than five years away.

The musical about fame, fortune and jazz and set inside a women’s prison will begin at the Phoenix Theatre on March 26 2018.

Barry Weissler, who has produced the show in New York, London and around the world alongside his wife Fran, said: “This year we celebrated the production’s 21st Anniversary and had our most successful year to date. Chicago is as relevant and timely as the day we opened.

(Chicago)

The musical first opened in New York in 1996 and ran in London for 15 years from 1997.

It opened at the Adelphi Theatre where it won the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production as well as the 1998 Critics Circle Drama Award for Best Musical.

Chicago (Catherine Ashmore)

Tickets for the new run will go on sale at 10am on December 20.