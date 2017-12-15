Anti-Theresa May song band in bid to rival Sheeran for Christmas number one

A band who reached number four in the charts with a song labelling Theresa May a “liar” have launched a bid for Christmas number one.

Captain Ska – whose track Liar Liar GE2017 was released in the run-up to this year’s general election – have returned to the studio for a new track, Sons and Daughters featuring a sample of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The band will take on Ed Sheeran for Christmas number one, with the singer currently top of the charts after releasing a remix of Perfect featuring Beyonce.

The band’s founder Jake Painter said the song reflects a “new mood of hope” following this year’s election.

He added: “We hope the song can give a boost to all those who have suffered under this government and who want to see a better world.”

The song includes the line “the unjust order’s crumbling, it’s time to take control” and includes a snippet of Mr Corbyn’s speech at Glastonbury earlier this summer when he said “another world is possible”.

Profits from the track up until Christmas will be donated to People’s Assembly and used to buy supplies for food banks.

The Christmas number one will be announced the Friday before December 25.