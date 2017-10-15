Weinstein expelled by Oscars Academy as Lysette Anthony alleges rape

A British actress has revealed she told police Harvey Weinsetin raped her as the organisation behind the Oscars expelled the producer over allegations of sexual abuse.

Lysette Anthony said she had told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late Eighties.

Scotland Yard had previously said it had received an allegation of sexual assault without naming the producer.

The Hollyoaks actress’s revelation follows several allegations of rape made by actresses in the US against Weisntein, all of which he has strenuously denied.

On Saturday some of the film industry’s most powerful figures, including Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg, voted to expel the film producer from their ranks.

Lysette Anthony (Ian West/PA Wire)

She said it was a “pathetic, revolting” attack that had left her “disgusted and embarrassed”.

On Wednesday Anthony tweeted that she had just reported a historical crime, adding “feel sick… so sad”.

Advertising

The Metropolitan Police said it was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police the same day.

“The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command,” the force said.

Have just reported an historic crime to @MerseyPolice ..feel sick.. so sad.. pic.twitter.com/uwb6W182uF — lysette anthony (@chezLysette) October 11, 2017

Dozens of actresses, including Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have made accusations of sex abuse against the 65-year-old movie mogul over the past 10 days, prompting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to call an emergency meeting.

Advertising

In a statement they said the board had “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” to expel Weinstein.

Actress Rose McGowan – one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and who has since said he raped her – celebrated the Academy’s decision with a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “We slay dragons.”

WE SLAY DRAGONS #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Police in the US are also investigating allegations.

The Academy said they were expelling Weinstein “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of wilful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

It added: “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow with Oscars won for Shakespeare In Love in 1999 (PA)

Weinstein was labelled “sick and depraved” by his brother, Bob Weinstein, with whom he co-founded the companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company, on Saturday.

Bob told The Hollywood Reporter he had been aware his brother was unfaithful to Chapman but did not know “the type of predator that he was”.

He added: “I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy. I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

The Writers Guild Of America West issued a statement on Saturday saying it “stands in solidarity” with the women who have spoken out while the Producers Guild announced they would be meeting to consider expelling Weinstein.