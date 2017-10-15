Three Billboards to close film festival dominated by Weinstein scandal

The Oscar-tipped film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will close the BFI London Film Festival tonight, after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein threatened to overshadow the 12-day celebration of cinema.

Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage and Woody Harrelson are among the stars expected to walk the red carpet at the Odeon Leicester Square for the closing night gala, alongside the film’s British director Martin McDonagh – who was behind cult hit In Bruges.

In the movie, McDormand plays a mother furious that months have passed without police tracking down a culprit in her daughter’s murder.

The festival has seen a host of Hollywood stars descend on the capital for premieres of their films; including Emma Stone for Battle Of The Sexes; Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell for The Killing Of A Sacred Deer; Annette Bening and Jamie Bell for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool and Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy for Andy Serkis’s directorial debut Breathe.

Emma Stone and Billie Jean King at the Battle Of The Sexes premiere (Ian West/PA)

Bening told the Press Association she hopes the number of women coming forward with stories will be a “tipping point” for change, while Farrell branded the allegations “atrocious”.

Annette Bening (Ian West/PA)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will be released in UK cinemas on January 12, 2018.