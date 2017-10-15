Hollywood applauds Weinstein’s Academy expulsion and turns attention to Trump

Hollywood stars have celebrated the decision to oust Harvey Weinstein from the Academy that gives out the Oscars and called for attention to be turned to allegations made against President Donald Trump and Bill Cosby.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to immediately expel the disgraced producer from its ranks over allegations of sexual assault and harassment, but some were quick to point out Cosby is still a member and President Trump remains in the White House.

Harvey Weinstein (John Stillwell/PA)

Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out. There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 14, 2017

Emmy Rossum, the star of Shameless, wrote “Amen, the academy!!!” while Hellboy actor Ron Perlman tweeted: “As a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences I am proud of their decision to expel Harvey Weinstein.”

Amen, the academy!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 14, 2017

As a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences I am proud of their decision to expel Harvey Weinstein. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 14, 2017

Hunger Games actor Jeffrey Wright shared the Academy’s statement in full and wrote: “Terse, heavy statement right there from the Academy. #Boom.”

Advertising

Terse, heavy statement right there from the Academy. #Boom pic.twitter.com/z3F5bVeKU5 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 14, 2017

Others turned their attention to Trump and Cosby, with actress Candis Cayne writing: “I’m sorry but anyone who voted for Trump is not allowed to voice any opinion about Harvey Weinstein #sameperson #samediff.”

I’m sorry but anyone who voted for Trump is not allowed to voice any opinion about Harvey Weinstein #sameperson #samediff — candis cayne (@candiscayne) October 14, 2017

Comedian Christoper Titus pointed out that Cosby, whose retrial on charges he sexually assaulted women will begin November, is still a member.

Advertising

He denies the allegations.

Frozen star Josh Gad said: “So now that we’ve dealt with Weinstein what are we going to do about Trump?” while The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady said: “Here’s the difference: the movie academy voted Weinstein out. The GOP voted Trump in.”

So now that we’ve dealt with Weinstein what are we going to do about Trump? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 14, 2017

Here’s the difference: the movie academy voted Weinstein out. The GOP voted Trump in. — Bill Prady (@billprady) October 14, 2017

The board of governors voted “well in excess of the required two-third majority” to expel Weinstein from the Academy after scores of women came forward with allegations of assault and harassment – including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale and Asia Argento.