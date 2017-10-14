Taylor Swift delights fans with Reputation secret session in London

Taylor Swift fans have shared their excitement after they were among a select few to preview her highly anticipated new album Reputation at a listening party in the UK.

The group was invited to a “secret session” in London to listen to the new record and meet the star, continuing a tradition for Swift ahead of the launch of a new album.

Taylor Swift (Yui Mok/PA)

Enthusiasts who attended the event shared their excitement, with one fan describing it as “the best night of my life”.

THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE #reputationsecretsessions — MOLLIE MET TAYLOR (@zombietaylorr) October 13, 2017

She also wrote on Twitter; “I’m crying OMG”, alongside photos of a Reputation tote bag and a snake pendant with London written on it.

The snake has become a symbol of Swift’s new record, featuring heavily in the promotion ahead of the lead single Look What You Made Me Do and in the video for the track.

Another fan who attended wrote on Twitter: “I just met Taylor Swift and spent the evening with her. The album is incredible!”, while another said “Seriously. Reputation Secret Session. What is life? Best damn night of my life. Taylor is so happy.”

I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SPENT THE EVENING WITH HER. THE ALBUM IS INCREDIBLE! ???#reputationsecretsessions — Alina (@TrueSwiftie) October 13, 2017

SERIOUSLY. REPUTATION SECRET SESSION. WHAT IS LIFE? BEST DAMN NIGHT OF MY LIFE. TAYLOR IS SO HAPPY. #reputationsecretsessions — LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017

Another fan, who travelled from Glasgow, shared a picture of his wristband – bearing the words United Kingdom in it in the same font used on her album cover, and wrote: “Never taking this off.”

He added: “The album is honestly the best yet guys I’m not even kidding it almost had me in tears.”

THE ALBUM IS HONESTLY THE BEST YET GUYS IM NOT EVEN KIDDING IT ALMOST HAD ME IN TEARS — Morgen ? (@shakeitoff6202) October 13, 2017

One attendee said fans from 13 different countries had been invited to the event in London.

THERE WERE 13 DIFFERENT NATIONALITIES AT THE LONDON SECRET SESSIONS, SHE'S REALLY WORKING ON GIVING OPPORTUNITIES TO INTERNATIONAL FANS — Juliette ??✨ (@TailoreSouift) October 13, 2017

Reputation is due to be released on November 10.