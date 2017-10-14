Jason Isaacs remembers hearing rumours of a ‘Harvey Weinstein tax’

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has revealed he had heard rumours of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein.

The British actor said he had heard of people paying the “Harvey tax” as he labelled the film producer a “predator”.

Calling for reform within the film industry to stop the same happening in the future, Isaacs told the Press Association: “I was horrified.

“I’d heard those rumours, many people had heard those rumours before. About ‘have you paid the Harvey tax’.

Harvey Weinstein (PA)

He said changes needed to be made so “people aren’t left alone with predators like that”.

Also at the event was British director Paul Greengrass, who said the industry needs to “look at itself” following the litany of sexual assault and rape allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister has said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”