Harvey Weinstein: Oscars board votes to expel producer

Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the organisation that runs the Academy Awards over numerous allegations of sexual assault.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences board of governors voted to remove the movie producer in the wake of an avalanche of accusations from stars across the film world.

The academy said its board, which includes Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg, had “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” to expel Weinstein.

The emergency board meeting was held after dozens of accusations were made against the producer, including from actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow with Oscars won for Shakespeare In Love in 1999 (PA)

Bafta had already suspended the producer and Weinstein’s wife, British designer Georgina Chapman, said on Tuesday she was leaving him.

In a statement, the Academy said they were expelling Weinstein “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of wilful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

It added: “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

Advertising

Through his spokeswoman, the film producer has “unequivocally denied” any allegations of non-consensual sex after three actresses said he had raped them in an article in The New Yorker.

The announcement by the Academy comes hours after Weinstein was labelled “sick and depraved” by his brother, Bob Weinstein, with whom he co-founded the companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

Bob told The Hollywood Reporter he had been aware his brother was unfaithful to Chapman but did not know “the type of predator that he was”.

He added: “I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy. I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”