Advertising
Claudia Winkleman ‘owns’ Aston Merrygold after he bemoans lack of sleep
The former JLS singer had joked his wife’s pregnancy was stopping him from sleeping.
Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman was lauded by viewers after she blew off Aston Merrygold’s complaints about a lack of sleep.
The former JLS member had said he was struggling to sleep due to his wife’s pregnancy.
Despite telling viewers he was just joking, Winkleman had no time for the comment and shrugged off his remarks by saying: “But you’re not growing a human.”
Greeted with raucous laughter by Merrygold and his fellow Strictly stars, viewers also revelled in the presenter’s joke.
Barbara C tweeted: “Claudia – telling it like it is,” while Kitty Gallagher said she “had no time” for Merrygold’s “nonsense”.
Lucie Heseltine posted: “Love Claudia for calling out Aston’s comment about not getting enough sleep.”
Another user wrote: “Thanks Claudia 4 saying what I was thinking 1 min after #Aston complained lack of sleep.”
Advertising
@QueenieLister said: “Claudia just owned Aston” while another user called for the joke to win “millions of Baftas”.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.