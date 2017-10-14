Brothers forced to compete against each other in X Factor’s Six Chair Challenge

Two brothers who originally auditioned as a duo will be forced to compete against one another in Sunday night’s The X Factor.

Leon Mallett, 22, from Norwich, entered the competition alongside younger brother Alex, 18, as ITG before they were split up by Simon Cowell during boot camp.

With the pair both progressing to the Six Chair Challenge, their solo ability will be tested as judge Louis Walsh is forced to narrow down his 11 remaining acts.

Other hopefuls hoping to convince Walsh include Liverpudlian Anthony Russell, 27, who will perform Joe Cocker’s You Are So Beautiful, and US singer Spencer Sutherland, who will attempt The Pussycat Dolls’ Don’t Cha.

Viewers will also see Nicole Scherzinger narrow down her acts after she got through her first chunk of entries in Saturday night’s episode.

With a full set of seats, Scherzinger is forced to decide who to boot out and who to keep as she is confronted with four more performances including French singer Kevin Davy White and mother of four Tracy Leanne Jefford.

Plasterer Matt Linnen, 28, and Welsh musician Jon Lilygreen, 29, are also aiming to impress the singer.

:: The X Factor continues on ITV at 7pm.