Amazon Studios boss on ‘indefinite’ leave amid harassment claims

The head of Amazon’s video content has been put on “indefinite” leave after he became embroiled in the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against producer Harvey Weinstein.

Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, has been accused of ignoring Rose McGowan’s allegations that Weinstein raped her.

He is also accused of sexually harassing Isa Hackett, the producer of Amazon show The Man In The High Castle, according to trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Isa Dick Hackett (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Amazon does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners.

“If a concern is brought to our attention, we investigate it quickly and thoroughly. Sometimes we will hire an outside investigator to ensure impartiality.

“I’d like to emphasise, that at any time, if you have any concerns related to harassment or abuse at Amazon, please immediately report the incident to your manager, your HR business partner, the legal department, or the Amazon Ethics Hotline.

“I recognise that you may have questions as a result of the recent media reporting, but please understand that we cannot discuss the specifics of investigations that we conduct regarding the behaviour of individual employees.

“As you know, Roy Price is on leave of absence for an indefinite period of time.”

Roy Price and his fiance Lila Feinberg (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hackett told the magazine she made clear to Price she was not interested and told him that she is a lesbian with a wife and children.

Earlier this week McGowan – one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment – tweeted: “HW raped me”.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

The 44-year-old actress made a series of claims in several tweets to Amazon chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos.

She wrote: “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

The actress also claimed the studio had won a “dirty Oscar”, and added: “I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood.”

Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

Three women had previously accused Weinstein of rape in an article in the New Yorker, claims he also denied.