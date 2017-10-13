Advertising
Rose McGowan’s suspension prompts #WomenBoycottTwitter protest
Women – and men – have vowed not to post for 24 hours.
Women across the world are boycotting Twitter for 24 hours to make a stand against “women’s voices being silenced”.
The protest comes after actress Rose McGowan – who has been vocal in speaking out against shamed producer Harvey Weinstein – had her Twitter account temporarily suspended.
She told her followers on Instagram: “Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice. #Rosearmy.”
Within hours, the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter began to gain momentum and was soon trending on the social media platform.
Women – and men – vowed to stay silent and not post on the site for a whole day as a form of protest.
Celebrities announced they would be joining the action, including Chrissy Teigen and Anna Paquin.
The protest began at midnight and was to last for the duration of Friday October 13.
