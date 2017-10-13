Rose McGowan’s suspension prompts #WomenBoycottTwitter protest

Women across the world are boycotting Twitter for 24 hours to make a stand against “women’s voices being silenced”.

The protest comes after actress Rose McGowan – who has been vocal in speaking out against shamed producer Harvey Weinstein – had her Twitter account temporarily suspended.

She told her followers on Instagram: “Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice. #Rosearmy.”

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Within hours, the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter began to gain momentum and was soon trending on the social media platform.

Women – and men – vowed to stay silent and not post on the site for a whole day as a form of protest.

Celebrities announced they would be joining the action, including Chrissy Teigen and Anna Paquin.

Advertising

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

The protest began at midnight and was to last for the duration of Friday October 13.