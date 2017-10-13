Linkin Park release Carpool Karaoke filmed days before Chester Bennington death

An episode of Carpool Karaoke starring Chester Bennington – recorded days before his death – has been released in tribute to the singer.

The 23-minute clip can be streamed through Linkin Park’s Facebook page, and was posted with permission from Bennington’s family.

It was filmed on July 14 – six days before he was found dead at his home in California on July 20.

In the video, Bennington can be seen laughing and singing along with host Ken Jeong and his bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn.

At one point, the group pull over and perform a dance routine on the pavement.

Less than a week later, Bennington was dead at the age of just 41.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed he had hanged himself.

At the start of the video, a message on screen reads: “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode and dedicate it to the memory of Chester.”

Fans were quick to post their own messages of tribute.

One wrote: “Thank you so much guys… for posting this. It is very important to show people how tricky and “invisible” depression can be, you’re helping everyone. At least his death was not vain.”

Another said: “Look how happy he seemed there…laughing, having fun with his mates…this was really recorded six days before he died? Unreal.”