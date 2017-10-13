Doctor Foster soars in popularity following successful second series

An audience of almost 10 million watched the finale of BBC drama Doctor Foster as the show’s popularity soared during its second series.

The award-winning drama received an average of 8.9 million viewers over its latest five episodes, BBC figures reveal, compared to a consolidated average of 8.2 million from its initial series which ran in 2015.

Penned by King Charles III writer Mike Bartlett, it was also the most-watched show of the month by viewers on catch-up, according to BBC iPlayer figures, with more than nine million requests across September.

However despite a successful second series, this month’s finale audience of 9.8 million was down on the finale from 2015 when more than 10 million tuned in.

Doctor Foster finale (BBC/Drama Republic/Laurence Cendrowicz)

Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, said she was “proud” to be airing “one of the most talked-about dramas of the year”.

She added: “The irrepressible Doctor Foster proved irresistible to viewers with even more watching the second series than the first, and it’s still growing on BBC iPlayer.”

Roanna Benn and Jude Liknaitzky, executive producers for Drama Republic, who make the show, said the ratings proved audiences were “up for big and challenging stories,” adding: “It is testament to Mike’s bravery and skill as a writer, and Suranne’s absolutely captivating performance, that people have come in such numbers.”