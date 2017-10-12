X Factor’s Honey G ‘would love the chance to return to the show’

Former X Factor hopeful Honey G has said she would love the chance to return to the show, whether as a performer or even a judge.

The unlikely rapper has had a busy year since delighting viewers with both her songs and her matching tracksuits, baseball caps and signature sunglasses in 2016, but admitted she is trying her best to go back to where it all began.

Attending the Attitude magazine awards in London on Thursday night, she told the Press Association: “I’m really pushing to come back and hopefully perform.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be coming back this year, but I’ve let the producers know – who I am good friends with – that I would like to come and perform or come back as a guest judge, or even a judge. So they’ve got me on their radar.”

Since leaving the show before the final last year, she has since released her own music, been on tour and publicly came out as gay.

Commenting on the response from her fans, she said: “I was quite overwhelmed actually. I kind of feel like it’s a weight off my shoulders. I’m very proud and I feel like it was the right time and the right way to do it.”

Honey G also said she would love the opportunity to work with acclaimed grime star Stormzy.

“I don’t know if that’s on the cards, she admitted, “but I would definitely entertain the idea. I definitely would be interested if he were to approach me.”