Rose McGowan said ‘day of reckoning’ would come for Hollywood

Rose McGowan said in an interview, given months before the Harvey Weinstein scandal, that there will be a “day of reckoning coming” for Hollywood.

The actress also said that “Hollywood acts as a mafia”, and that she is “not afraid” to keep industry secrets.

McGowan is among a number of actresses to have accused film producer Weinstein of sexual harassment, along with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lea Seydoux and Cara Delevingne.

(Ian West/PA)

McGowan, best known for the Scream films and TV series Charmed, spoke to The Fall magazine in June, and the interview was published on September 28.

Without making a direct reference to the current Weinstein allegations, McGowan said: “I kind of realised Hollywood acts as a mafia, except I realised one day that they never asked me to join.

“They just assumed I’d keep their secrets.

“Nobody goes against them for fear of reprisal. Well, I’m not afraid.”

She said she is “not saying things that are earth-shattering”, and added: “I’m just the only one saying them.”

Having now put her acting career behind her to focus on music, directing and other artistic endeavours, McGowan said filming a video recently “gave me some PTSD”.

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

“It kind of gave me some PTSD, so there’s really nothing I miss about it.”

The interview also saw McGowan refer to the film industry as a “cult”, comparing it to the religious commune in Italy in which she grew up.

She said: “I was completely on display at a young age, performing for other people – you know, good public relations for the cult. ‘Don’t step out of line, little girl’.

“It’s extremely similar to Hollywood. The funny thing is, I see cults everywhere, and I don’t mean just religious cults.”

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I was like that when I was a child, and then I’m sold as a sex symbol in Hollywood, and what that does is it ostracises you from women, and it makes every man think he can touch you and own you.

“And I’ve lived a very solitary existence, until really only the past two and a half years. I feel like I’m this kind of wild animal that’s been socialised slightly.”

She said that “for a long time I was stuck in other people’s worlds and other people’s visions, and I frankly usually prefer my own”.

McGowan added: “There’s a day of reckoning coming.”

The star said on Thursday that her Twitter account had been suspended, telling her followers on Instagram: “Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice. #Rosemary.”

She posted a notice, apparently from Twitter, with the words: “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules… Your account will be restored to full functionality in 12 hours”

“You can start your countdown and continue to Twitter once you delete tweets that violate our rules.”

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

McGowan had also recounted an alleged conversation that she said she previously had with Affleck, who has said he was “saddened and angry” about the Weinstein revelations.

Affleck has not responded to her message. His spokesperson has been contacted for comment.

It is understood that McGowan’s account was temporarily locked. A spokesman for Twitter said: “We don’t comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.”

