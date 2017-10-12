Harvey Weinstein: The key developments in his Hollywood downfall

The scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein continues to deepen.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival. DiCaprio has saluted the “strength” of the women who “made their voices heard” over Weinstein.

:: Thursday October 5

The New York Times publishes a story exposing “previously undisclosed” allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from women with whom he had previously worked, including actress Ashley Judd.

The producer issues an apology, saying he realises the way he behaved in the past “has caused a lot of pain” and that he “needed to be a better person”.

He adds: “I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.”

Weinstein says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from the Weinstein Company as he works with a therapist.

The Queen meets Harvey Weinstein during a Reception for the Dramatic Arts, at Buckingham Palace, London.

Advertising

The Weinstein Company’s board of directors releases a statement saying that the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” co-founder Weinstein’s decision to step aside indefinitely while he receives “professional help for the problems he has acknowledged”.

What the future holds for Weinstein “depends on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s investigation and Harvey’s own personal decisions”, the board adds.

It adds that it takes the allegations “extremely seriously”.

The studio also announces it will be launching an inquiry into the allegations against Weinstein.

Advertising

:: Saturday October 7

Weinstein’s lawyer Lisa Bloom announces her resignation.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

She says: “I have resigned as an adviser to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

:: Sunday October 8

During the evening, the Weinstein Company’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.

:: Monday October 9

British actress Romola Garai claims Weinstein wore only a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a film role when she was just 18.

Romola Garai arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards, at The Royal Opera House, London.

“I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

Meanwhile, a host of stars speak out against the movie mogul’s alleged behaviour.

In a statement released to Variety magazine, Kate Winslet says: “The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is not the way women should ever ever deem to be acceptable or commonplace in any workplace.”

Dame Judi Dench calls the claims “horrifying”, Meryl Streep says “the women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes”, while George Clooney says Weinstein’s behaviour is “indefensible”.

:: Tuesday October 10

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie become the latest actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein and actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrive for the 50th anniversary gala of the NFT at the National Film Theatre on the South Bank in London.

In an email statement to the publication, Jolie says: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.”

Meanwhile, three women allege that Weinstein had raped them in an article in The New Yorker – claims that are vehemently denied by Weinstein.

His spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister tells the publication: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

More high-profile figures speak out against Weinstein, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Affleck and Barack Obama.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio also commented, tweeting: “There is no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault – no matter who you are and no matter what profession.

“I applaud the strength and courage of the women who came forward and made their voices heard.”

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman arriving at The EE British Academy Film Awards 2014, at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London.

In a statement to People magazine, she said: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.

“I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

:: Wednesday October 11

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) announces it has suspended Weinstein’s membership, effective immediately.

Harvey Weinstein attends the Audi EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party, at Kensington Palace, London.

In a letter, a number of senior Labour MPs called for Weinstein’s honorary CBE to be taken away.

The letter to Prime Minister Theresa May – who has already expressed “concern” about the accusations but said it was not a matter for Downing Street – refers to Weinstein’s apology released last week in which he said: “I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

Labour calls on PM to strip Weinstein CBE & send clear msg: harassment is never acceptable. Women have a right to a safe working environment pic.twitter.com/pllv9CM8zP — chi onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) October 11, 2017

Following the Bafta statement, a host of other industry bodies release statements, including the British Film Institute (BFI) who told the Press Association it “wholeheartedly support(s) those brave enough to come forward and speak out” against Weinstein.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, described the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein as “repugnant” and “abhorrent”. They announce they will be hold a meeting on Saturday (October 14) to discuss any action to be taken.

The actress and model said she had the encounter with the movie mogul after a meeting with him and a film director in a hotel lobby.

French actress Lea Seydoux, who starred in the Bond film Spectre, also speaks out, saying she had to defend herself after the director allegedly jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

She said: “He acted as if he were considering me for a role. But I knew that was bullshit. I knew it, because I could see it in his eyes. He had a lecherous look. He was using his power to get sex.

“He invited me to come to his hotel room for a drink. We went up together. It was hard to say no because he’s so powerful. All the girls are scared of him.

“Soon, his assistant left and it was just the two of us. That’s the moment where he started losing control.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane comments on a joke he made about Weinstein at the 2013 Oscar nominations, saying it was a way for him to stand up to the producer after one of his friends said she had been harassed by him.

Overnight, police are called following a “family dispute” at the home of Weinstein’s daughter.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they were called to reports of a “disturbance” at the house but said no crime had been committed. Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.