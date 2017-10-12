Grime star Stormzy tells Jeremy Corbyn not to ‘mess it up’

Grime star Stormzy has jokingly cautioned Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn not to “mess it up”.

The London-born musician, whose real name is Michael Omari, supported Mr Corbyn in his general election campaign and the politician also recently presented him with his solo artist of the year gong at the GQ Awards.

He told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show: “I like Corbyn, he’s cool. My boy! Corbyn is cool, man. J Corb.”

Stormzy with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (PA)

He told Ross: “You see all this politics stuff … I think a lot of them are paigons in that sense. Let me put it like this, I remember when I was in primary school and for whatever reason at the time, I could have sworn Tony Blair was this great guy … So since then I’ve just had trust issues with them.”

The singer then jokingly issued his “warning” to Mr Corbyn, saying: “Don’t mess it up. Don’t mess it up, J!”

He said children will not be on the cards for him and girlfriend Maya Jama anytime soon as she is concentrating on her career at the minute.

The Big For Your Boots singer is dating TV presenter Jama, who presents ITV’s Cannonball.

Ross quizzed the star, asking: “She is focusing on her career right now?” and he replied: “Yes, that’s the one.”

He will also soon be seen as a guest judge on The X Factor when he joins Nicole Scherzinger during the judges’ house stage of the ITV singing show.

“For me, I’m not going to lie, stuff like The X Factor and The Jonathan Ross Show, this is like prime time! It’s crazy. Even just the ambition of it, why can’t I be on Jonathan Ross and The X Factor.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV on Saturday October 14 at 10.15pm