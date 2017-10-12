Menu

All the winners at this year’s Attitude awards

See who won what at the magazine’s award show.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Laverne Cox attends the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse, London.

Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Attitude Awards

:: Legacy Award – Diana, Princess Of Wales

Prince Diana graces the cover of Attitude magazine.
Prince Diana graces the cover of Attitude magazine (Attitude/PA)

:: Sport Award – Greg Louganis

:: Icon Award – Erasure

Clermont Auvergne v Saracens – European Champions Cup – Final – BT Murrayfield
Rugby referee Nigel Owens collected the hero award (Mike Egerton/PA)

:: Activism Award – DeRay McKesson

The Virgin Holidays’ Attitude Awards 2017 – London
Amanda Holden was given the honorary gay award (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

:: Honorary Gay – Amanda Holden

:: Film Award – Moonlight

The Virgin Holidays’ Attitude Awards 2017 – London
Charli XCX picked up the music prize (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

:: Man Of The Year Award – Nyle DiMarco

:: Comedy Award – Matt Lucas

:: Inspiration Award – Laverne Cox

Top stories

