Advertising
All the winners at this year’s Attitude awards
See who won what at the magazine’s award show.
Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Attitude Awards
:: Legacy Award – Diana, Princess Of Wales
:: Sport Award – Greg Louganis
:: Icon Award – Erasure
:: Activism Award – DeRay McKesson
Advertising
:: Honorary Gay – Amanda Holden
:: Film Award – Moonlight
:: Man Of The Year Award – Nyle DiMarco
:: Comedy Award – Matt Lucas
:: Inspiration Award – Laverne Cox
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.