Simon Rimmer confident of beating Strictly Come Dancing rivals

Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer has joked he could easily beat off competition from his Strictly Come Dancing rivals unveiled so far.

The TV chef and presenter was revealed as the seventh celebrity to join this year’s line-up after previously announced soap stars Gemma Atkinson and Davood Ghadami, Holby City’s Joe McFadden, TV host Ruth Langsford, singer Mollie King and former Communards star Rev Richard Coles.

As the news was announced on Sunday Brunch, Rimmer admitted the BBC dancing competition would be his first attempt at ballroom or latin.

He was handed a tub of fake tan by co-presenter Tim Lovejoy, who then quizzed him on how he fancies his chances.

After reading out the names of those officially taking part, the chef said: “I can probably take all of them.”

He added he had been watching some videos showing the basic movements for the waltz and the cha cha, and promised “no-one is going to try harder to make it work”.

Rimmer wasted no time in attempting some moves as he offered a hint of a cha cha when egged on by show guest Martine McCutcheon.

Advertising

Following the announcement, he said: “I am so excited, terrified and proud to be invited to be part of Strictly 2017.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the show. When I put on my sequins and hit the floor it will genuinely be my very first time dancing ballroom and latin.

“Nobody will try harder, have more fun or get more out of it than me. I can’t wait.”

Simon Rimmer (Matt Crossick/PA)

Advertising

On the reaction of his children to the news, Rimmer said while his eldest is embracing it with irony, his 14-year-old daughter is fearful.

Strictly is filmed on a Saturday so Rimmer intends to continue work on Sunday Brunch throughout the competition, and he was set the target of reaching the round in Blackpool by Lovejoy.

Aside from Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Rimmer has presented and cooked on shows across the BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and UKTV – including Tricks Of The Restaurant Trade, Breaking Into Tesco’s, Eat The Week, Great British Menu and Win It, Cook It.

He has also written five books and owns nine restaurants in the North West of England and another in Dubai.