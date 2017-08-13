Love Island’s Chris Hughes posts tribute to Olivia Attwood

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has reassured fans all is well in his romance with Olivia Attwood by posting a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Rumours that the reality stars had split were triggered when Attwood was photographed with her footballer ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack.

Attwood previously set the record straight on Twitter and Hughes has now written a loving message to his “freckled princess” on Instagram.

My freckled princess, and my reason to smile each day ✨ life couldn't be better right now. Be patient with life, things will always work out ? A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

He wrote: “My freckled princess, and my reason to smile each day.

“Life couldn’t be better right now.

“Be patient with life, things will always work out.”

The couple had a turbulent relationship inside the Love Island villa, where they came third after losing out to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

She wrote on Twitter last week: “Make no mistake. I know what I have. Chris is everything people think he is and so much more.”