Liz Hurley shows off bikini body in latest Instagram snap

Showbiz | Published:

The actress’s fans think she looks younger every day.

Liz Hurley at a party in London

Elizabeth Hurley was back in her bikini as the sun came out at the weekend.

The British actress, 52, has recently been sharing photographs of herself in swimwear, gardening and stretching, with her social media followers.

The latest snap posted on Instragram sees her leaning over and snuggling up to a tabby cat, while showing off her physique in a pale pink swimsuit.

Mitzi Kizti ? @elizabethhurleybeach

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Fans said the actress looked far younger than her years.

My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach #Herefordshire

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

