Advertising
Liz Hurley shows off bikini body in latest Instagram snap
The actress’s fans think she looks younger every day.
Elizabeth Hurley was back in her bikini as the sun came out at the weekend.
The British actress, 52, has recently been sharing photographs of herself in swimwear, gardening and stretching, with her social media followers.
The latest snap posted on Instragram sees her leaning over and snuggling up to a tabby cat, while showing off her physique in a pale pink swimsuit.
Fans said the actress looked far younger than her years.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.