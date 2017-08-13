Lee Ryan jokes EastEnders co-stars think he’s ‘weird’

Blue member Lee Ryan has revealed his EastEnders co-stars think he is “weird”.

The singer turned actor joined the BBC soap in April as Woody Woodward where he began helping with the running of the Queen Vic in the absence of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Ryan said he still pinches himself and giggles when he is on set.

He added he would say to his co-stars: “Isn’t this weird? Haven’t we got a weird job and they just say ‘you’re weird’.”

Lee Ryan (PA)

On working with Dyer, he said: “It’s great … He’s funny, he makes me laugh.”

Asked whether he thought his acting career would overtake his music on, Ryan said: “I don’t know. Music’s always going to be a part of me because it’s where I’ve been brought up and I always want to go back to it.”

He added: “On my days off, I go the studio and write songs because I just love music.”