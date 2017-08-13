Khloe Kardashian: Kim’s robbery was God’s way of teaching us about security

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her sister Kim’s gunpoint robbery in Paris last year.

The TV star and businesswoman said it acted as a wake-up call to take more care over security.

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, was in a private residence in the French capital when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of men in masks in October 2016.

Khloe Kardashian (PA)

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday’s You Magazine, Khloe said: “The worst thing that happened to us in the past year was Kim’s robbery.

“But I’m also grateful that she wasn’t physically hurt. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and it was almost like God’s way of saying, ‘We need to teach you guys to be more aware of security’ and also, ‘This can all be gone in an instant so always tell one another you love them – no matter what’.”

She added: “The robbery was a huge wake-up call for our entire family.

“I really hate it when people say, ‘Oh, it was Kim’s fault. She was too flashy.’ I could show you hundreds of people on Instagram who show off wads of cash and diamonds.”