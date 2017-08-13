Karen Clifton looking for Strictly partner to ‘enjoy the journey’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Clifton has said she is looking to team up with a celebrity who will “enjoy the journey”, 12 months after her partner Will Young quit the show.

The singer walked out just three weeks into last year’s series despite a strong start in the competition for the duo.

As TV chef Simon Rimmer became the seventh celebrity unveiled for the upcoming series, Clifton told the Daily Star On Sunday: “Whenever you’re on the show you’re hoping you’ll get someone who wants to be there.

Karen and Will on the dance floor (Guy Levy/BBC)

She described Young’s departure as a “difficult time”, adding: “This series I’m just hoping for a partner that’s fun and wants a good time and who will enjoy the journey – and be there.

“I’m looking forward to this year.

“I’d love to do as well as my partner wants to do. You always want to make sure your partner goes as far as they can. That’s what is important.”