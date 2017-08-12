Trisha Paytas hits out at fellow CBB housemates after walking out

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has slammed her former Celebrity Big Brother housemates hours after she quit the show.

The US vlogger called ex-Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding “trash” and reality TV star Jemma Lucy “aggressive” in a series of videos and tweets posted after she walked out of the Channel 5 show.

On Harding, Paytas said: “She called all the older people terrible names behind their back and she has a lot of problems.”

Turning her attention to Lucy, she said: “She’s extremely aggressive,” adding: “Honestly, I’ve never met more horrible people than the ones in that CBB house, they all just desperately want a career again.”

Earlier, Paytas apologised to fans for quitting the show, tweeting: “I’m sorry to those I let down, video explanation coming soon. Please believe the environment was extremely unhealthy.”

Her departure meant she was the third contestant to leave the house – walking out hours after being saved from eviction.

The 29-year-old had been up for the chop alongside Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson and former Apprentice star Karthik Nagesan – and it was the latter who was evicted following the public vote.

California-born Paytas wasted no time in getting to know the other contestants when she entered the house, discussing everything from stripping to circumcision and sexuality.

Last week, she broke down on the show and begged to be allowed a washcloth to “scrub her butt”.