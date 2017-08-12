Soccer AM fans hit out at revamped show after departure of Helen Chamberlain

Soccer AM fans have slammed the revamped presenting line-up of the popular football show.

Co-host Helen Chamberlain – who had presented the show for 22 years – has been replaced by comedian Lloyd Griffith, and former Hull and Fulham midfielder Jimmy Bullard.

The pair join John Fendley in a three-strong presenting team.

Viewers of Saturday morning’s series opener labelled the revamp “a disaster” and “outdated”.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports had announced plans for a programme revamp, and the Soccer AM team shared news of Chamberlain’s departure by tweeting “Farewell and thank you” to their long-serving host

Fans aired their frustrations with the new line-up on Twitter, with Dave Mutch posting: “sorry soccer am, but replacing Helen C with the know it all Jimmy Bullard, what were you thinking. Disaster in the making.”

Jimmy Bullard is literally like the Wassup ad..Funny for about 10 mins in the noughties but now has no business in modern society #SoccerAM — John OB (@objohnob) August 12, 2017

#SoccerAM weird without the superb @HellsBellsy – new presenters acting as guests rather than presenters. Doesn't really work. — TV Bits (@TV_Bits) August 12, 2017

Another viewer accused the programme of making “Saturday Mornings less enjoyable than Monday Mornings”.

Others said they would be switching off the programme because of Chamberlain’s departure.

Kathryn Bickerstaffe wrote: “Thanks Helen for always making the men look good! Soccer AM, jobs for the boys now! No female presenters? Beyond annoyed! I’m switching off.”

Tim Bickerton posted: “No Hells Bells. Be like the UK with no Royal Family. Goodbye Soccer am, thanks for all the laughs OMG what a bad start to the season.”

And Daniel Fawcett added: “So glad to see the #SoccerAM revamp being panned on Twitter. The ‘lad banter’ feels so outdated. I miss the days of Helen and Lovejoy.”