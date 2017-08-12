Robert Pattinson ‘gripped by urge to say something crazy’

Robert Pattinson said he has an urge to say the wrong thing in interviews to make himself appear more exciting.

The actor described the scream from the crowd at Comic-Con when he appeared to promote Twilight in 2008 as “the sound you hear at the gates of hell” and has admitted he still has to fight the impulse to say something inappropriate.

He told US celebrity site Entertainment Weekly: “I remember saying that and it was literally the exact wrong thing to say. It’s crazy.

“It’s like a goblin dancing in my head and it keeps happening to me in interview after interview after interview.

“I’ve just had a week of giving bad, wacky answers about things. And I just keep thinking, ‘Play it cool, don’t say anything crazy’.”

“I was on Stephen Colbert’s show yesterday and I could really feel by the end of the interview that there was this little demon, telling me, ‘You’re boring, boring, boring! Say something crazy, say something crazy!’.”

Talking about appearing on chat shows, he said: “There’s an expectation for a certain energy.

“I’m editing a lot in my head as the interviews go on. I think that’s why I get so anxious. And then I end up saying some dumb stuff.

“It’s always dangerous if I’m trying to make a group of people laugh. That’s when I say the dumbest stuff.”

Pattinson said: “Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’

“It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know – this could be why people get annoyed with me.”