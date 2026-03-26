All the proceeds from the event will be divided between St Michael's Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Everyone is welcome to go along and support the event, enjoy coffee and biscuits together, a cake stall and a raffle.

The lawn bowls club has a six rink bowls green and they participate in a mixed sex league and also play friendly games against local clubs and visiting teams.

There are a variety of club competitions during the season, which runs from April to September and they welcome bowlers of all standards, from novice to experienced Club bowlers.

They can arrange for people to ‘have a go’ and you will only need some flat soled shoes, the club can provide a choice of loan bowls to suit, and members will be happy to provide some basic tuition to get you started if you are new to the game.

Bowls is an activity which provides physical exercise to help improve flexibility and fitness whilst at the same time providing a social atmosphere with team mates and other club member

For more information call 01544 231450 (Clubhouse) or 01544 231052 (Dick Allford, Chairman) or visit https://kingtonbowlingclub.co.uk