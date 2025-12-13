40 unmissable concerts, sports events and more coming to West Midlands in 2026, including Robbie Williams, Def Leppard and darts

Here we look ahead to some of the biggest names and standout events heading to the region — from Frank Bruno MBE and Luke Littler to Robbie Williams and Beverley Knight, as well as Crufts and The Cat Show Live. If this line-up is anything to go by, 2026 is already shaping up to be huge!

So grab your tickets and mark your calendars — it’s going to be a year of unforgettable live experiences.

January

Tattoo Freeze returns to Telford International Centre

Tattoo Freeze - Telford International Centre

Saturday, January 31, & Sunday, February 1, 2026

Tattoo Freeze will be taking over TIC again in 2026. With hundreds of amazing tattoo artists and some of the best international and homegrown artists attending, it’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors to get tattooed from some of the very best artists in the tattoo industry.

There will be live music, vehicle displays, unique traders and of course, the hotly contested tattoo competitions – so come hang out!

See here for tickets.

An Evening With Harry Redknapp: My Life In Football - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Tuesday, January 13, 2025

Join the one and only Harry Redknapp at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre for a night full of laughter, football stories and feel-good moments. From his storied career patrolling the touchlines to King of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, Harry’s storytelling will leave you hanging on every word and laughing till it hurts.

Expect behind-the-scenes insights, hilarious anecdotes, and Harry’s signature charm that has made him a household name both on and off the pitch. Whether it’s tales of managing iconic players, locker room antics, or his time braving the critters in the Australian jungle, this evening promises to be an unmissable event.

See here for tickets.

February

An Audience with Frank Bruno - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Friday, February 6, 2026

Frank Bruno MBE is the UK’s best loved boxer. He fought in an era when one belt was the one to win, and opponents were all worldwide known heavy hitters.

His most famous bout was in 1989 against Mike Tyson. It was billed as UK V USA. In 1995, his boxing career reached its pinnacle when Frank won the World Championship against Oliver McCall. Overall, Bruno scored 38 knockouts in 40 wins, giving him a 95% knockout-to-win ratio; his overall knockout percentage was 84.44%. Alongside boxing, Frank also carved out a career as a much-loved entertainer.

Join Frank Bruno at the Theatre Severn for a fascinating and insightful evening as he shares stories from his incredible career, his own mental health struggles, and answers questions from the audience.

See here for tickets.

Robbie Williams will be heading to Wolverhampton in February. Photo: Ruby Boland/PA

Robbie Williams: Long 90's Tour - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Monday, February 9, 2026

Global superstar Robbie Williams will perform at University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall on 9 February 2026 on his Long 90's Tour performing his latest album Britpop in full.

Along with performing his new album, the singer will also perform his 90s album 'Life Thru a Lens', which includes hits such as 'Angels', 'Let Me Entertain You' and 'Old Before I Die'.

See here for tickets.

James Arthur: The Pisces World Tour - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

James Arthur will embark on a UK Arena tour, stopping at Birmingham's bp pulse LIVE on 10 February 2026 as part of his highly anticipated Pisces World Tour.

With over 38 million monthly Spotify listeners and 11 UK Platinum singles, James Arthur has become a defining voice in modern pop and soul. His chart-topping album Bitter Sweet Love marked a triumphant return, earning him his second UK #1 and selling out arenas across Europe.

Fans can expect a powerful night of emotion and anthems, including global hits like “Say You Won’t Let Go,” which has surpassed 4 billion streams worldwide.

See here for tickets.

March

Glenn Robb from Oswestry, with Sophia, a Papillon, Best of Breed winner at Crufts 2025. Picture: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club.

Crufts 2026 - NEC, Birmingham & bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Thursday March 5, to Sunday, March 8

Crufts, in association with The Royal Kennel Club, is the ultimate day out for dog lovers of all ages.

Watch the world’s most talented dogs compete and perform in thrilling competitions and displays across our four performance rings and the Main Arena. Meet hundreds of amazing breeds at Discover Dogs, and explore five halls of stalls packed with treats, toys and must-haves for you and your canine companion.

Then take your seat for the show-stopping finale – the world-famous crowning of Crufts Best in Show.

See here for tickets.

April

Romesh Ranganathan Will Change Your Life - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday, April 2, & Saturday, April 3, 2026

Romesh Ranganathan is heading to Utilita Arena, Birmingham in the spring, here's what he has to say: "Hi. I’m Romesh Ranganathan and I Will Change Your Life.

"Tired of trying quick fixes and papering over the cracks in your life? Then you haven’t tried my new quick fix. My latest tour show. It’s scientifically proven* to improve your self esteem. Simply standing next to my tour poster will boost your attractiveness to potential lovers. Problems at home? I will teach you how to successfully bottle up your feelings and pour them out to strangers at a variety of theatres and arenas.

"Watch my new improved show once and you will immediately become a Romesh Rangana-FAN. That’s Romesh Ranganathan’s new tour, guaranteed** to CHANGE YOUR LIFE!"

*Disclaimer: based on a sample of 3 people who live with Romesh. These claims have not been evaluated by a legal governing body.

**It isn’t.

See here for tickets.

Blue - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Blue are heading to Birmingham's Symphony Hall in April. The band are firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest pop forces of the 21st century, just look at their catalogue: the iconic mega hits ‘All Rise’ and ‘One Love’, three #1 smashes in the shape of ‘Too Close’, ‘If You Come Back’ and ‘Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word’ (with Elton John) PLUS another six Top 10 singles.

Their first three albums all accelerated to #1 and, combined with their ‘Best Of’, have amassed a remarkable 12 x Platinum certifications in the UK alone.

Special Guests 911.

See here for tickets.

Blue will also play Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Friday, May 22, 2026 - see here for tickets.

Carol Decker of T'Pau, who are heading to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn in April.

T'Pau - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Thursday, April 23, 2026

T’Pau burst onto the music scene in 1987 with the hit Heart & Soul, reaching No. 4 in both the UK and US charts. After a European Arena Tour supporting Bryan Adams and another UK Tour of their own, T’Pau’s next single China In Your Hand stayed at No.1 for five weeks – the longest serving No.1 of the year. Simultaneously, their debut album Bridge of Spies occupied the No.1 album slot for two weeks and went on to become a certified quadruple platinum in the UK – selling 1.2 million copies.

The original line-up of T’Pau split in 1991, but in 1997 Carol Decker built a new lineup and embarked upon a 25-date UK Tour plus festivals, recording several shows and releasing ‘T’Pau Live’.

The band are now a regular fixture on the festival and arena circuit, annually rocking IOW, Rewind, Let’s Rock, W-Fest, Here and Now, Step Back, Ibiza Hardrock, Night of The Proms, 80s Classical, and 80s Orchestral.

See here for tickets.

Rick Astley: The Reflection Tour - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Friday, April 24, 2026

Rick Astley is coming to Birmingham 2026, supported by Gabrielle!

“Incredibly excited to announce my 2026 UK & Ireland Reflection Tour with support from the legendary @gabrielleuk,” Rick penned on social media when announcing his tour in September.

Gabrielle shared: “Did somebody say TOUR!? I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be joining the incredible @officialrickastley on his Reflection Arena Tour in April 2026.

“The last time we toured together was back in 2018… where does the time go!?” she reflected. “I can’t wait to do it all again…it’s going to be a special one.”

See here for tickets.

May

Peter Kay - The Final Show - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday, May 1, 2026

The UK’s biggest-selling arena artist, Peter Kay, has announced a series of final arena shows, including Utilita Arena Birmingham, across the UK and Ireland, with all profits donated to 12 leading cancer charities.

Now entering its fourth record-breaking year, Peter’s live run has become one of the most successful in British comedy tour history. Fans are encouraged to purchase early and support this remarkable fundraising effort to help beat cancer in our lifetime.

See here for tickets.

RetroCon - NEC Birmingham

Saturday, May 2 & Sunday, May 3, 2026

Celebrate the best of yesterday at RetroCon!

It’s a lot more than just a retro festival. With live stage with rolling 80’s and 90’s acts, Legendary US and UK film and TV guests, The Pat Sharp Beach Party, Experts on repair and collecting, 100+ exhibitors, Cars, Toys, Music, Vintage fashion, Sports Memorabilia, Vinyl, Vintage gaming and an evening concert to blow ya socks off!