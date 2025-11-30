Lasers, lights and music: Clubland night is coming to a Llandrindod Wells venue this week
Revellers can get into the Christmas spirit at a Clubland night at a Mid Wales venue next week.
Published
Last updated
Christmas Clubland will be at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, December 7.
It will take place from 8pm until late.
Entry is £6 and everyone is welcome.
For more information or to book tickets contact the club on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk - or visit the club's Facebook page.
