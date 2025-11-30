Christmas Clubland will be at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, December 7.

The Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells. Photo: Google

It will take place from 8pm until late.

Entry is £6 and everyone is welcome.

For more information or to book tickets contact the club on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk - or visit the club's Facebook page.