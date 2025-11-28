Iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck brings festive magic to Staffordshire on first leg of 2025 tour

For the first of 15 stops of the 2025 tour, the world-famous 14-tonne red lorry headed to The Mill House pub in Burton-on-Trent where it stayed from 12pm to 8pm on Thursday (November 27). More destinations are expected to be announced in due course.

The festive truck was decorated with fairy lights, and locals got the chance to enjoy free cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic in a 'winter wonderland' setting.

The iconic Coca-Cola truck headed to Staffordshire on its first stop of the 2025 tour

Hundreds of people, mainly parents with children just out of school and still in their uniforms, were in attendance to enjoy some early Christmas cheer, and celebrate an iconic piece of history in their home town.