'Homophobic classmates bullied me...now I'm the first openly gay Miss England after pageant finals in Wolverhampton'

Grace Richardson, 20, was picked on by cruel classmates and subjected to homophobic slurs after she came out five years ago.

She says it was mainly boys at her school who would target her over her sexuality and taunted her, saying she was "too skinny".

But the part-time model has had the last laugh after becoming the first openly gay Miss England.

Representing the East Midlands in the finals at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton, Grace said her win left her "in shock".

L_R Lisa Austin, 25 from Wembley 1sr runner up, Grace Richardson 20 from Leicester Miss England 2025 and 2nd runner up Evanjeline Elchanar 24 from Birmingham.

The musical theatre student, from Leicester, hopes to inspire the LGBTIQ community and break stereotypes surrounding gay women.

She said: "Knowing that I'm able to share my story and represent a part of our community that hasn't been represented in this way before is really special.

"It is important for young people in the LGBTQ community to see people representing them in all types of walks of life.

"I haven't seen anyone in pageantry talk about sexuality in the way that I have so it is important to me for them to feel seen."

Grace was crowned Miss England on Friday (21/11) after a series of qualifying competitions.

After winning Miss Leicestershire 2024 and re entering this year winning Miss East Midlands 2025, Grace continued to shine throughout the national stages.

She impressed the judges across several rounds and delivered a show-stopping singing and dancing performance .

She said: "I wasn't expecting it to be me. There was so many incredible girls in that top 12 and I think all of them deserved to win.

Grace Richardson who is hoping to be crowned Miss England's first gay winner - Pictured when being crowned Miss Leicestershire.

"I'm feeling quite empowered right now knowing that there is a whole community of women out there that are going to hopefully feel inspired by the fact that I have gone and said that so publicly in a competition where it's not really talked about."

Grace first came out to her family and friends at the age of 15 during lockdown.

Despite her family and close friends being supportive, she was bullied throughout school - and "struggle" to accept herself.

Now being crowned Miss England she said to is "empowered" and "breaking barriers".

She added: "I feel so powerful and proud of myself. My coming out story wasn't the easiest.

Grace Richardson crowned Miss England's first gay winner

"My very close friends and family were all very supportive. But for some reason those at school, my peers, just weren't in the same way that my family were.

"It was a struggle yo accept myself while a lot of people weren't accepting me.

"To be able to represent England at such a prestigious competition and go to Miss World next year it feels like I am breaking down those barriers and expectations that my peers set for me."

Grace said to be "beyond excited" to attend next year's Miss World.

This year’s finalists collectively raised an incredible £42,000 for Beauty with a Purpose - the Miss World charity that supports humanitarian projects around the globe.