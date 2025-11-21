The Shropshire Spitfire will be auctioned at the Practical Classics Restoration Show at the NEC, Birmingham next March to raise much needed money for the Severn Hospice, located in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

The team behind the restoration project reached their first target by getting the gleaming red car ready for a guest appearance at the recent Classic Car Show at the NEC.

The eye-catching Triumph Spitfire Mark 2, with its original hard 'bubble' top, was an 18th birthday gift for Karen Miller from her late father, Bob Dyke, from Shrewsbury, in 1984.

The gleaming Shropshire Spitfire at the Practical Classics Restoration Show.

Sadly, Karen never felt comfortable driving the car because of the gearbox’s ‘double clutching’ gear changing technique, so Triumph enthusiast Bob decided to keep it in his garage to restore.

Fate intervened, however, when Bob died of cancer at Severn Hospice, leaving Karen to decide what to do with the car. She contacted David Embery just a couple of weeks after he had formed the Triumph Sports Six Club (TSSC) Shropshire Area Group and a charitable project was launched to take over the restoration.

Over the years, countless people have volunteered their expertise, time and sponsorship to support the often challenging project. The mission from the start was not only been to restore the Triumph Spitfire to its former glory, but also to support the Severn Hospice.

The hospice has touched the lives of thousands of people across Shropshire and Mid Wales, including Shropshire TSSC members’ families, and continues to be there for patients and their families when they most need care and support.

“Karen asked our group if we could help her do something with the Spitfire because she knew that her father loved the car,” explained David. “We agreed that it would be fantastic if lots of people could enjoy the Spitfire, respect Karen's father's memory and, at the same time, do something charitable for the hospice that had cared for not only him but also so many others.”

The Shropshire Spitfire team working on its restoration.

Most of the car body has been replaced due to rust and the engine re-bored, re-ground and rebuilt. The drive train, chassis, brakes and other parts have all been refurbished thanks to generous sponsors.

The restoration was boosted in October 2020 when an early Triumph Spitfire body was discovered in a pig pen in the middle of a field in Reading and purchased.

“Incredibly, the body had survived better than many cherished classic cars that are regularly garaged!” explained David.

Progress gathered pace last year and the car was repainted in its original ‘Signal Red’.

TD Fitchett in Oakengates, Telford, project stalwarts and renowned Triumph parts and knowledge specialists, played an invaluable role in the restoration project.

The engine and running gear was also cleaned to match the high standard of the bodywork and the seats, electrics and trims were fitted in October.

The aim is for the Spitfire to be sold by Wheeler Dealers TV series host Mike Brewer at the March show, with all the proceeds going to the hospice. Mike and thousands of visitors were impressed by the Shropshire Spitfire at the weekend show.

“The restored Shropshire Spitfire is absolutely superb and we had brilliant feedback at the show,” said David. “It’s the newest 1965 car that you will ever see!

“It’s turned out beyond our wildest dreams. Our sincere gratitude goes to all the businesses and individuals who have contributed to the restoration project, particularly Simon Morgan and Paul Williams.”

Karen said: "My dad would be so pleased and proud of what the club has achieved. He would have loved to have been a part of the club and would have thrived on their companionship and camaraderie.”

Around £1,500 was raised towards the restoration by selling the contents of Bob’s garage 15 years ago.

Karen Miller with the Shropshire Spitfire chassis and restoration team.

David, who estimates the project to have cost around £8,000, added: “There won’t be another Shropshire Spitfire – it’s unique. It has taken us 15 years to get this far and, during that time, many of us have been touched by Severn Hospice in a number of ways.

“We want to do something for the hospice in return for what they did for our respective families.

“The Shropshire Spitfire has been the focus for our group since it was formed and it’s amazing how many car enthusiasts around the country have heard about it. It has gained its own personality.

“As a result of what we’ve learnt over the last 15 years, we have probably produced a better car now than if we had carried out a restoration within the first six months. It has been a big and very rewarding effort.

“Because of its uniqueness, I hope the Shropshire Spitfire will sell for around £20,000 but it would be brilliant if it sold for more. It would be fantastic if a wealthy person bought the car and then donated or loaned it to the hospice for the enjoyment of the patients and to raise further funds.”

Severn Hospice senior community fundraiser, Nicky Green, said: “It’s truly inspirational to realise how much heart, soul and sheer work hours has gone into this project and all with us in mind.

“The whole team has been beavering away for years on this and I’m so excited for them to be almost at the chequered flag with it all.

“We are nothing without our supporters and everyone involved in this restoration is making a difference to families living with incurable illness.”

Donations can be made online at http://www.tssc-shropshire.co.uk/tssc-shropshire/shropshire_spitfire.asp.

Project sponsors are Newton Commercial, Coverdale Ltd, Polybush, Powder Coating Shropshire, Autosparks Ltd. Mike Papworth Triumph Parts, TD Fitchett Ltd. Classic & Vintage Dynamos Ltd, Andrew Turner, Linxdesign Internet Ltd and ARB.