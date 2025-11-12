An Acoustic Evening with Jethro Tull's Martin Barre & Friends at Shrewsbury Theatre Severn - there's still time to get tickets, here's how to get yours

Enjoy a stripped back set of music from Martin's Jethro Tull back catalogue - 45 years of music with over 60 million sales - as well as music highlights from Alex, Alan and Dan’s respective musical careers.

Expect to be entertained, both musically and conversationally by some exceptionally talented musicians with some amazing stories to tell and amazing music to play.

An Acoustic Evening with Martin Barre & Friends comes to the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn on Tuesday, November 18, get your tickets here: theatresevern.co.uk/BookEvent.aspx?eventID=1118576

Please note standing/dancing is expected at this event.

How do you get there?

Theatre Severn is located next to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury town centre.

By Car

Theatre Severn is located next to Frankwell Car Park where charges apply before 6pm only. Visit shropshire.gov.uk parking for further information about parking in Shrewsbury. Disabled parking spaces are available in Frankwell car park between University Centre Shrewsbury and River Severn.

By Train

Theatre Severn is located within a 10 minute walk of Shrewsbury Railway Station, along Smithfield Road and via Frankwell footbridge or Welsh Bridge. Please visit National Rail or trainline for timetable information. By Bus Theatre Severn is located within a 10 minute walk of Shrewsbury Bus Station, along Smithfield Road and via Frankwell footbridge or Welsh Bridge. For more information visit arrivabus.co.uk

Cycling and Pedestrians

Theatre Severn is easily accessible by bicycle or on foot and the beauty of the riverside routes make the journey even more appealing. Bicycle parking is available on both sides of Theatre Severn. Wheelchair users and visitors with pushchairs should access Theatre Severn via Welsh Bridge. Frankwell footbridge is not accessible to wheelchair users or people using pushchairs due to steps. Additional information can be found here, or alternatively please call the box office on 01743 281281 for further advice.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Show time

7.30pm - doors open approximately 30 minutes before the performance start time.

Food and drink

Chapel Bar - located on Stalls level, the Chapel Bar is open one hour before each performance and at the interval, serving a fine selection of wines, beers, spirits, soft drinks and coffee.

Circle Bar - located on the second floor overlooking the stunning views of the River Severn. Serving a selected range of drinks before the show and during the interval. You can pre-order interval drinks, Charcuterie & Cheese Platters also available to order to enjoy before the show or during the interval. Available to order on arrival only. Subject to availability.

