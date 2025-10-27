Benson Boone live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham - full guide including set list, and why you should upgrade your tickets in advance

In February, he delivered a show-stopping performance of smash hit “Beautiful Things” at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. The hitmaker took over the Coachella main stage in April, where he brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for an acclaimed, viral performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Boone’s 5x-Platinum hit “Beautiful Things” was the #1 most-streamed song in the world last year. The chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and over 4 billion total streams since its release last year.

Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, the BMI Champion Award, and multiple global accolades.

Benson Boone is heading to Birmingham on November 1. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Boone has a record year of touring ahead, as well. His American Heart North American arena tour—which includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, among others—sold out instantly. Last year, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May, in addition to embarking on his own fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

How do you get there?

Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Doors open

Doors are expected to open around 6.30pm.

Support

Elliot James Reay.

Setlist

Benson may mix it up a little, but below is the running order for a previous show date.

I Wanna Be the One You Call

Wanted Man

Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else

Man in Me

Drunk in My Mind

Slow It Down

Be Someone

Mystical Magical

Pretty Slowly

In the Stars

Let Me Go / There She Goes / Sugar Sweet

Take Me Home

Young American Heart

Mr Electric Blue

Not My Final Love

Momma Song

Love of Mine

Reminds Me of You

Beautiful Things

Encore

Cry

Upgrade Your Experience and Save!

You can secure your Upgrade Package online now for just £30.

This is the best price available! If you wait to buy on the doors, the price will be £35.

Upgrade includes:

Fast-Track Entry: Skip the lines with a private entrance.

Private Lounge Access: Relax in our exclusive lounge and bar before the show and during the interval.

Drinks on Tap: Pre-order your drinks so they're ready and waiting for you.

Merchandise Ordering: Order official merchandise from your lounge (subject to availability)

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Food and drink

Tuck into epic burgers with all the trimmings, or enjoy loaded fries piled with a variety of toppings. Vegan and NGCI menus available. The venue also boats 'loads of bars' across both floors of the arena. The venue is card only.

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to our venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.

Enjoy the show!