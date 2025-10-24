Bonfire Night 2025: What's on in Shropshire and how to get tickets for firework displays

As the nights draw in and the air turns crisp, Shropshire is set to sparkle with a packed calendar of bonfires, fireworks and family fun.

From the rolling hills of south Shropshire to the Victorian streets of Blists Hill, the county is lighting up the sky with dazzling displays, live music, and plenty of hot food to keep the chill at bay.

Whether you’re after a cosy community bonfire or a full-scale fireworks extravaganza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this autumn.

So grab your scarves, wellies and sparklers, and get ready to celebrate Bonfire Night season - because there's no better way to brighten up these autumn evenings than under a sky full of colour.

Here's some of what's going on around the county for bonfire night and beyond.

Don't see your event? Let us know - we'll be keeping this list updated. Email megan.jones@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Saturday, October 25

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

With a full bar, catering, live music and family entertainment as well as spectacular fireworks, the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre is hosting the perfect night out to kick off the October half-term. Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm, and fireworks start at 7.30pm.

Tickets on the gate are £7 per adult, £5 per child and under-fives go free.

Ticket info is available at shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk/whats-on/bonfire-and-fireworks-1.

Saturday, November 1

West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular includes two amazing fireworks displays and live music from The 90s Revival, PJ the Showman and Shrewsbury singing sensation Katie Brisbourne.

There will also be a funfair, bar, hot food and drinks. Gates will open at 4.30pm and the first fireworks display promising less noise but more colour gets underway at 6.15pm. The second traditional blockbuster display follows at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £17.50 for adults, £6.50 for those aged six to 17, and free for under-fives. Family entry tickets and camping also available to purchase.

Booking is available at westmidshowground.co.uk.

Bridgnorth RFC

Gates open at 5pm for the fireworks display with live music and bar as well as lots of food stands.

The junior display is at 7.15pm before the main display at 8pm. Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for 13s and under, and free for under-threes.

Tickets are available in advance from ticketebo.co.uk/bridgnorth-rugby-club/bridgnorth-rfc-fireworks-display-2025.

Wellington Cricket Club

Jubilee Fireworks, the team behind spectacular shows at Alton Towers and the Commonwealth Games, is returning to run the display at the cricket club in Wellington again this year.

Entertainment includes fairground rides and plenty of food and drinks.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £4 for children.

More information is available at tickettailor.com/events/wellingtoncricketclub/1873667.

Alderford Lake

Gather your family and friends for an evening filled with mesmerising fireworks, crackling bonfires, and a vibrant atmosphere. Indulge in delicious food and drinks, enjoy live music, and witness the sky ablaze with a dazzling array of colours.

The night will also feature a fabulous fair, full of fairground rides for all ages as well as plenty of food and drink stalls.

Gates open at 5pm (the bonfire will be lit before gates open for safety reasons), before the sound-sensitive firework display at 7pm and main firework display at 8pm.

Tickets are currently on sale at £15.25 for adults, £11.95 for threes to 17s, with those two and under going free.

Booking info is available at alderford.com.

Sunday, November 2

Weston Park

Taking place in the historic parkland of Weston Park near Shifnal, the evening will feature two dazzling firework displays, one giant roaring bonfire and a traditional fun fair.

Gates open at 3pm before the bonfire is lit at 5pm, firework displays at 6pm and 7.30pm. Admission is £16 for adults, children £10.50, under-fours free.

Booking info is available at weston-park.com/bonfire-fireworks-night.

Wednesday, November 5

Butler Sports Ground, Wem

Boasting a professional firework display along with an outdoor DJ and catering stalls selling a wide selection of hot food and drinks.

Tickets (adults £7.45, children £3, under-fives free) must be purchased in advance via wssa.littleboxoffice.com.

Friday, November 7

Newport Rugby Club

The event will feature indoor and outdoor bars, hot food stalls and funfair.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the professional firework display starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 per person, cash only. Under-fives enter free. £35 car parking includes access for five people.

More information is available on Newport Salop RUFC's Facebook.

Saturday, November 8

Donnington Bonfire, Telford

The 'Donny Bonny', which organisers say is "the biggest one-day funfair in Britain", has seen the Broadoaks Playing Field filled to the brim with fairground rides and food vendors every year for longer than some can remember.

The annual sight of the wooden pallets stacked high in the Donnington field has been a familiar autumnal presence for what may be close to 50 years.

This year gates open at 4pm, the first fireworks are at 7pm before the bonfire is lit at 8pm and the grand finale display with music and laser show is at 8.45pm. Entry is £3 (cash only) on the gate.

Blists Hill Victorian Town

Visitors will be able to explore the town by night, soaking up the carnival atmosphere with street entertainers, fair rides and food and drink, and see iron casting demonstrations in the foundry.

The firework display begins at 7.45pm against the silhouette of Blists Hill’s iconic industrial buildings and will be set to music.

Celebrations start from 6pm. Advanced tickets only (adults £20, children £14). Book at ironbridge.org.uk/events.