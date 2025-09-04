Newport's Water's Edge Festival returns this weekend featuring 10 hours of live music and entertainment

The fifth Water's Edge Festival will be held at the Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport this Saturday (September 6).

Based in a picturesque lakeside location, the venue is set to come alive with 10 hours of live music, mouth-watering street food and non-stop entertainment for all the family.

The annual event is organised by Red Rooster Events, which is owned by Stag & Scotch micro-pub landlord Darren Wood.

The first Water's Edge Festival was held in 2021, just one month after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Organiser Darren Wood getting ready for the return of the Water's Edge Festival 2025 at Chetwynd Deer Park

With people desperate for a return to normality, the inaugural event sold out in less than 12 hours.

"It was a bit brave really - we'd set the date before any of the restrictions had lifted," Darren said.

"By the time they were, no-one had anything in their calendars and everyone was desperate to get out and do something."

Set-up beginning at Chetwynd Deer Park for the return of the Water's Edge Festival

Four years on, there's a different challenge - with rising costs for organisers and the cost of living meaning tighter purse strings for the community.

Darren said: "It's tough nowadays, all the infrastructure is more expensive and the money isn't quite in the pockets that it used to be. That's why we want to keep it nice and affordable for everyone.

"We've got one of our own bars here and it's all pretty much pump prices; it won't be inflated like a lot of festivals can be."

Festival organiser, Darren Wood (left) with Darren Hart of Jackson's Marquee Hire preparing for the return of the Water's Edge Festival this weekend

This year will see musical performances from That Britpop Band - covering songs from the genre's big hitters, including Oasis, Blur and Pulp - and rock 'n' rollers The Dirty Rockin' Scoundrels.

"We've also got loads of inflatables, jugglers, stilt walkers, hula hooping - it really is a great family-friendly event," Darren added.

Tickets, which are £25 for adults and £15 for under-18s, are available to purchase online at watersedgefest.co.uk.

Pre-booking is preferred, but a limited number of tickets will be available on the gate.