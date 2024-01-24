Hunting for treasures at Oswestry event

Alexander Clement, Halls Fine Art’s watches and Asian art specialist, will be available for appointments at Halls estate agents office at 20, Church Street from 10am to 2pm on Friday, January 26 and is keen to see watches, Asian art and other antiques.

Several interesting items have been discovered during the company’s Oswestry valuation events. They include a Cyma military watch, part of the ‘Dirty Dozen’ group, which sold for £900 at Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and watches auction in Shrewsbury on January 17.

“I would encourage people living in and around Oswestry to bring their items for valuation, without obligation to sell,” said Alexander. “We have made a number of interesting discoveries in the Oswestry area over the years.

“Members of our fine art team are also happy to make home visits to view collections."

He stressed the importance of having old watches assessed and valued.

“Some watches bear the name of the maker on the movement rather than the dial and there are some obscure Swiss watchmakers who wouldn’t be readily recognisable,” he explained. “Valuations are also great for identifying military watches that are very popular, but owners may not know what they are. A good example is an IWC 1950s pilot’s watch that I found in a biscuit tin at a remote Mid Wales farmhouse and ended up selling for £2,800 at auction.

“What makes our job exciting is that you never know what you are going to find when you hold a valuation day or make a house visit.”

To book an appointment, call 01743 450700.