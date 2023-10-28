Banksy-inspired artist looking to inspire other adults with learning disabilities to tap into their creativity

Louis

Louis, a Banksy-inspired artist from Oswestry who has learning disabilities, is looking to inspire other adults to channel their passion for art and tap into their creativity by becoming a mentor.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed art and performance for as long as he can remember, having studied the subjects at school and college.

He has since developed an impressive portfolio containing colourful drawings, textured paintings and unique ‘dotty pictures’.

But his favourite creation to date is the ArtCarr – an up-cycled Ford Focus that he transformed alongside friend and fellow artist Geri Wilkins.

Louis said: “I love cars and it was brilliant to be able to paint my design directly onto an actual car that was no longer used.

"I really enjoyed using spray paint, which made me feel like a graffiti artist, and enjoyed getting my design for the seats printed onto fabric and learning how to make a pattern so we could cover the seats and headrests.

“When you see how bright the ArtCarr is, both outside and inside, it makes you realise how boring car colour schemes normally are.”

The ArtCarr is just one of the upcycling projects Louis has worked on. He first got involved in upcycling items in college where he transformed old furniture, such as chairs and cupboards, into more modern art pieces.

Wanting to share his passion for art further and allow others to experience the sense of achievement he gets from creating art, Louis is now pursuing mentoring.

He said: “I am a caring person and I like to help others by showing them different art.

"I have been looking for voluntary opportunities to support people and I know Makaton to help communicate with people who don't speak.”

Louis uses his home-based workshop to host exhibitions of his work and he has had his work displayed in a number of other exhibitions, including at his college and the Methodist Homes Association in Chester.

“I enjoyed showing my work and talking to the residents about it. They really seemed to enjoy having me there and chatting to me about my art," Louis said.

To follow Louis’s journey and view more of his art, visit louiscarrart.wordpress.com/.