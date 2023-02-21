A beach, circus, balloons and more as Oswestry aims to attract more visitors

The beach will be popular

Oswestry Business Improvement District has unveiled a programme of events which includes, on April 8, the Street Circus, who will be bringing together a troupe of brilliant and madcap performers on the Bailey Head and across the town centre’s streets.

From May 27-29, the Oswestry Beach returns to Festival Square, with deckchairs and sounds of the seaside.

The BID will also be a major sponsor of Oswestry’s Community Games taking place on June 11 in Cae Glas Park.

The event is a major showcase of the town’s sporting clubs, featuring a host of demonstrations and activities to try, such as archery, dance, football, paddlesports, rugby, tennis, and more.

On Sugust 19-20, the Oswestry Balloon Carnival will once again bring its amazing array of hot air balloon and shapes, stalls and activities, to the park to raise vital funds for Nightingale House Hospice.

Oswestry BID Manager, Adele Nightingale, said: “When you look at the quality and variety of events taking place right in the heart of the town, we should all be proud of what Oswestry has to offer residents and visitors alike, especially family-friendly events that children can participate in and enjoy.

“And during February, we have the fabulous Love Oswestry Festival taking place with a host of cultural activities and celebrations culminating in the Twilight Lantern Parade through the streets on Saturday,not to mention The ‘Ossie the Sheep’ Trail around town centre businesses!”