Llangollen Eisteddfod to return in full next year with Parade of Nations and Alfie Boe

Audiences can experience six days of entertainment, from July 4 to 9, with a new improved Eisteddfod field and the annual Parade back, bigger and better than ever, organisers have promised.

Singer Alfie Boe will make a return to headline the opening evening concert, joining forces with musical theatre super-group, Welsh of the West End.

The celebration of global peace and harmony returns for its 76th year, with daily performances and competitions, featuring artists from around the world.

It is home to over 4,000 performers during the week-long programme and is an exquisite celebration of international music, culture, creativity and collaboration. It is now a key driver of cultural tourism to North Wales and attracts over 20,000 visitors every year.

Next year will feature an extra day of competitions with a new live final, collaborations with the Llangollen Fringe Festival, and an exploration of international cultures.

Chairman of the festival's board, Sarah Ecob, said: "The gathering of choirs and dancers from around the globe will once again bring joy, hope and understanding to our participants and to audiences in Llangollen and around the world."

"We look forward to seeing you next summer at this unique and inspiring festival, whether you’re taking part in a dance-off, enjoying a concert in the Royal International Pavilion, or just fancy a cold drink while listening to the finest Welsh bands on one of our outdoor stages.”

One of the changes will be the departure from the closing day, Llanfest, in favour of new competitions.

The Eistedfodd’s executive producer, Camilla King, said: “We enjoyed tremendous celebrations for the Eisteddfod’s 75th anniversary in July, and although we all face many challenges in the current climate, for 2023 we’ve brought together a festival programme of real ambition, scope and most importantly fun for everyone.

"Music, dance, culture, has the power to help us understand the world around us, and to lift our spirits, bringing people together in the joy of performance.

"This is what Llangollen was founded for, and what we strive to continue to do, 76 years later.”

The week will also feature The White Flower: Into the Light, an expression of massed choral and orchestral forces in a concert of remembrance for the fallen of Sarajevo and the Ukraine.

There will be a new theatrical work by artists, Propellor Ensemble.

The closing weekend of 2023 will feature the Choir of the World live final on the Saturday and the chance to see some of the most talented young performers compete in Stars of Tomorrow on the Sunday.

Priority booking opened on Tuesday with public bookings opening on December 13.