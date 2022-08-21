9,000 visitors enjoy first day of Oswestry Balloon Carnival despite cancelled launches

Mike Webb, Chairman of the Oswestry Balloon Club

The family fun event is being held over the course of this weekend in the award-winning Cae Glas Park in the heart of Oswestry town centre.

It is being held in aid of Nightingale House Hospice and in association with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry BID.

Despite the hot air balloons having to be grounded early on Saturday morning due to adverse weather conditions, the event has still been a 'brilliant' success with something for everyone to enjoy.

Adele Nightingale of Oswestry Balloon Carnival said: "It's been absolutely brilliant. We've got lots of people here. We have fantastic entertainment – it's a really lovely feeling at the moment."

Jamie Leigh, eight, and Cayden Rumbold, six

A total of 9,000 people were on site on Saturday to enjoy the fun activities and entertainment on offer, which included cheerleading, gymnastics, a samba band, music and a Punch and Judy show.

Giant inflatable aliens had invaded the space and were running around taking people as hostage, including the Mayor of Oswestry and the carnival's flight director.

Although the carnival did run last year, there were still some Covid restrictions in place and so organisers have celebrated its return to pre-pandemic levels.

On Saturday evening a light show took place from 9pm although the scheduled balloon launch at 6pm was also cancelled due to the wind.

Performer Cady Brazier, 17, from Oswestry

But despite this, Adele said that everyone was having a lovely time soaking up the atmosphere.

Sunday's morning launch went ahead as planned.

Elaine Warren from Nightingale House Hospice with the Build a Balloon appeal

Any donations made via entry to the event, by stallholders and the fair, will go towards the Nightingale House Hospice.

Adele said that total figures will be released later in the week.