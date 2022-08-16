Balloons go up over Oswestry as popular festival returns to the town centre

Clare Arnold in the balloon with Morgan, six, and Natalie, nine

And a sponsor of the one of the local teams taking part has had a sneak preview of what it will be like to take to the skies.

The Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday and Sundayis a two day family fun charity event in aid of Nightingale House Hospice. It is being held in association with Oswestry Town Council and Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry BID.

It is set in Cae Glas park and throughout the town.

Although entrance to the park is free there will be a wristband system on the entrance to support the safety and wellbeing of visitors.

There will also be an optional £1 donation to Nightingale House Hospice.

Providing the weather is kind there will be a mass balloon launch at 6am and 6pm each day.

In previous years the highlight for spectators has been the Saturday evening night glow, at 9pm. Balloons light up and inflate as music plays in the park.

There will also be a full programme of entertainment in the park with music, cheerleaders, dance, BMX and gymnastics displays and an owl display and alpacas as well as market stalls.

The Oswestry based Rainbow Hot Air Balloon team is being sponsored by The Meadows Osteopath Clinic.

Clare Arnold from the clinic, said: "As a family we've been welcomed into the crew for the Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Team for a year now and all love helping them set up, chase and retrieve around the local area. Balloons are people magnets and I quickly realised everywhere we flew they get huge attention with photos, videos and comments.

"So when the opportunity to sponsor them came up I jumped at the chance for a really unique form of advertising. I had my first flight in a balloon about five years ago and have been hooked ever since.

Her most recent flight earlier this week was with her children, nine-year-old Natalie and six-year-old Morgan, in perfect weather conditions.

"We were gliding along as the sun rose, it was beautiful, even the children were speechless which is something."